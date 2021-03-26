LEWISVILLE, Texas, Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppleGate Recovery, a BayMark Health Services company, announced the acquisition of Montgomery Addiction Clinic, an office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) program in Dickson, TN. Less than an hour east of Nashville, the newly-renamed AppleGate Recovery Dickson is an integral part of our goal to improve access to high-quality buprenorphine and Suboxone® medication-assisted treatment across central and western Tennessee. Supported by counseling and other psychosocial services in a physician's office setting, AppleGate offers hope to those struggling with opioid addiction.
AppleGate Recovery now operates 32 programs across 8 states, including 6 in Tennessee that deliver outpatient treatment with buprenorphine and buprenorphine compounds such as Suboxone®, Bunavail® and Zubsolv®. The AppleGate program provides a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan that addresses physical withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings to achieve long-term recovery.
Michael Saul, BayMark Division President for AppleGate, said, "BayMark recently completed the acquisition of 4 treatment centers in Jackson, Dyersburg, Selmer, Savannah and Camden, TN in addition to an existing office in Nashville. We are proud of our continued growth in Tennessee, a state that has been amongst the hardest hit by this epidemic that has now spanned across two decades. The AppleGate team works tirelessly to offer effective, flexible and affordable treatment programs for those with Opioid Use Disorder, and will continue to do so in support of our patients and their families."
In addition to medication-assisted recovery services and counseling, AppleGate provides case management services and collaborative treatment during pregnancy. Patients have access to medical providers, counselors and staff who can guide them to find the resources they need as they rebuild their lives and ensure their overall health is the number one priority.
For more information on AppleGate Recovery visit: http://www.AppleGateRecovery.com or call 615.582.9281 for an appointment in Dickson, TN.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides medication-assisted treatment to 66,000+ patients in recovery from substance use disorder across the United States and Canada. Our outpatient programs deliver medically-supervised treatment, in a variety of modalities and settings, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of opioids, alcohol and other prescription and illicit substances.
The BayMark continuum of patient-focused services includes: highly structured opioid treatment programs utilizing methadone or buprenorphine and outpatient buprenorphine treatment programs, both of which incorporate counseling as part of an individualized treatment plan for opioid use disorder. Additionally, ambulatory withdrawal management services with naltrexone therapy, and inpatient detoxification services are offered for a variety of substance use disorders.
