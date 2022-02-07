LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppleGate Recovery, a BayMark Health Services company, announced the acquisition of Lucina Treatment Centers, a group of five office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) programs based in Central and Northeastern Indiana. Established in 2016, Lucina provides buprenorphine and Suboxone® medication-assisted treatment and counseling in a physician's office setting. There are two Indianapolis locations in addition to locations in Kokomo, Muncie and Fort Wayne offering hope to those struggling with opioid addiction, which they will continue to do under the AppleGate Recovery service brand.
BayMark now operates 50 OBOT programs across 13 states providing outpatient treatment with buprenorphine and buprenorphine compounds such as the well-known brand Suboxone®. The BayMark OBOT programs, known by the brand names AppleGate Recovery and Middlesex Recovery, provide a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan that alleviates physical withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings in support of achieving long-term recovery.
In addition to medication and counseling, these programs provide case management services, and access to medical providers, counselors and staff who can guide patients to find the resources they need as they rebuild their lives. Ensuring our patients overall health is the number one priority.
Michael Saul, President of AppleGate Recovery, noted, "There is no state, county or city in this country that hasn't been touched by the opioid epidemic. Indiana saw a rise in drug overdose deaths of 33% from 2019 to 2020. We've seen similar increases across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all our lives. BayMark is proud to be bringing its expertise and support to these programs as they continue to do life-saving work in areas with significant need of opioid addiction treatment services."
For more information on AppleGate Recovery and our services visit: http://www.AppleGateRecovery.com.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 72,000+ patients in recovery across more than 350 treatment facilities in 36 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
