LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services announced the opening of MedMark Treatment Centers Marietta, improving access to opioid addiction treatment services in Southeastern Ohio. Located at 470 Pike Street, MedMark Marietta provides proven treatment for adults struggling with opioid addiction including medication, counseling and supportive recovery services. We are currently accepting new patients and have safety precautions in place to do so with our patient's health top of mind as we bring proven addiction treatment to those who need it most in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 concern.
"The COVID-19 pandemic had the devastating side effect of making the opioid epidemic substantially worse across the country, especially in Ohio. That combined with the growing presence of fentanyl is increasing opioid overdose fatalities," shared David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services. "Drug overdose deaths in Ohio increased by 22% from 2019 to 2020 and fentanyl is now being mixed in 35.2% of all prohibited drugs, not just opioids. Since 2019 BayMark has opened 8 opioid treatment programs (OTPs) in Ohio, including this one in Marietta, to bring proven treatment options including all 3 FDA approved medications (methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone) combined with counseling, case management and other evidence-based behavioral therapies."
MedMark Treatment Centers are known across the country as providers of comprehensive, individualized treatment for opioid use disorder. Through medication management and counseling, MAT reduces the symptoms of withdrawal and cravings, paving the way for patients to focus on addressing the causes and consequences of their addiction and developing new tools and resources to regain stability in their lives. Additionally, MedMark Marietta will provide addiction education, relapse prevention, lab testing, coordinated care for pregnant patients and linkages to community resources in a brand new facility following all current CDC guidelines for health and safety.
For more information on MedMark and our services visit: http://www.MedMark.com.
To inquire about admission or make a referral, contact Michael Holland, Treatment Center Director, at 740.236.4452.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 70,000+ patients in recovery across more than 300 treatment facilities in 34 States and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
Media Contact
Robin Johnson, BayMark Health Services, 214.379.3303, Marketing@BayMark.com
SOURCE BayMark Health Services