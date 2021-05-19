LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BAART Programs Boyle Heights, a BayMark Health Services treatment facility located at 1701 Zonal Avenue in Los Angeles has expanded medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services to include 24/7 access. The expansion marks the next step in creating an innovative network of treatment services to provide treatment on demand thereby saving lives by increasing access to MAT. Collaborating with hospital emergency departments, health care providers, crisis response teams, jails/law enforcement and other community services, BayMark will be collecting data to help demonstrate a reduction in emergency room utilization for substance use related issues including reduction in overdoses and adverse consequences related to Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).
The 24/7 program was developed to help individuals access MAT easily anytime day or night. It will assist patients who meet criteria to admit into MAT services without typical barriers. This program also provides ease of referral from hospital emergency departments and other human service agencies who may operate outside the bounds of traditional hours. MAT uses medications and substance use counseling to treat the biopsychosocial needs of a person in need. Medications include methadone and buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Following enrollment into the 24/7 MAT service, individuals may continue treatment at BAART Programs or be transferred to another MAT provider that may be more convenient for them to maintain their commitment to ongoing treatment.
"The funding to assist with the expansion of our services to 24 hours a day will benefit many individuals who previously could not access services when they felt ready to do so", stated Jason Kletter, PhD, President of BayMark Health Services. "We are thankful to the Department of Health Care Services California MAT Expansion Project for supporting our innovative mission to help provide increased access to this life-saving treatment."
BAART Programs founded in 1977, a BayMark Health Services brand, is known across the country for providing comprehensive, individualized treatment for opioid use disorder. MAT, when combined with counseling, has been proven to be the most effective treatment for OUD. It reduces the symptoms of withdrawal and cravings, paving the way for patients to focus on addressing the causes and consequences of their addiction and supporting them to regain stability in their lives.
For more information on BAART Programs visit https://baartprograms.com/baart-boyle-heights/ or call Jaime Fernandez, BAART Programs Boyle Heights at 323.223.6298.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides medication-assisted treatment to 67,000+ patients in recovery from substance use disorder across the United States and Ontario, Canada. Our outpatient programs deliver medically-supervised treatment, in a variety of modalities and settings, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of opioids, alcohol and other prescription and illicit substances. To learn more visit: https://baymark.com/.
Media Contact
Robin Johnson, BayMark Health Services, 214.379.3303, Marketing@BayMark.com
SOURCE BayMark Health Services