LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services recently completed the acquisition of Kaden Health, an online addiction treatment platform that offers individuals in need of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment the opportunity to access that treatment from virtually anywhere. Telemedicine has become more common in the last few years, and it is a growing area in the behavioral health space in particular. The talented Kaden development team has worked to customize a platform offering patients the ability to meet with not only their physician and other clinical team members, but also participate in individual and group counseling sessions, and track it all in the Kaden Health app.
Notably, the Kaden technology includes artificial intelligence (AI) whereby patients facial and voice recognition can be used to provide real-time information on emotional changes from previous visits such as increased anxiety and stress or decreased levels of melancholy. It is our hope to expand this to include predictions of adherence to treatment, as well as potential for increased likelihood to drop out of treatment, allowing our clinicians to adjust their approaches accordingly.
BayMark's continuum of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) care currently includes over 350 locations in 36 states and 3 provinces of Canada. The company offers medication-assisted treatment with methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone, office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) programs, residential treatment programs, PHP, IOP, sober living and both hospital-based and outpatient detoxification services. All BayMark programs offer in-house or referral-based counseling services and other psychosocial interventions to support recovery.
David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Office of BayMark Health Services noted, "The addition of not only the Kaden Health platform, but their staff of highly trained developers, offers BayMark an exciting opportunity to enhance our already broad offering of treatment options with improved accessibility, flexibility and convenience. The idea is simple, but the impact is profound. The future of the behavioral health industry will benefit immeasurably by increasing the reach of evidence-based treatment modalities that provide the right balance of both in house and virtual care, literally saving lives."
While BayMark has been providing virtual care since the pandemic began in in early 2020, the first BayMark treatment brand to begin a roll-out of the Kaden technology within the treatment programs will be AppleGate Recovery Centers. AppleGate patients are being treated with buprenorphine or buprenorphine compounds like Suboxone®, along with counseling, for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The Kaden roll out will provide an enhanced platform and allow patients to be treated from home in rural areas that make it hard to access treatment solely by visiting our facilities. Eventually, we will bring Kaden to all of BayMark's treatment environments and license Kaden to other treatment providers looking for superior clinical platforms.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 70,000+ patients in recovery across more than 350 treatment facilities in 36 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
