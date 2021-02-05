OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, today released its first annual report, "2020: Year in Review," which features highlights of BCEN's 40th anniversary year. BCEN also announced the promotion of its executive director, Janie Schumaker, to the position of CEO.
"In 2020, emergency, trauma and transport nurses demonstrated extraordinary tenacity. Even while facing unprecedented challenges serving on the front lines of the pandemic, our nurses remained dedicated to achieving and maintaining the highest professional distinction available to them—board certification in their specialties," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC.
"While celebrating the achievements and impact of BCEN nurses throughout our 40th anniversary year," added Schumaker, "BCEN maintained the rigor of our respected certification programs, introduced our first certificate program, BCEN EDvantage, which helps ensure nurses new to emergency care are better prepared, launched the BCEN Learn continuing education platform, and continued our tradition of advancing certified nursing practice."
Against a backdrop of overall steady growth across all five credentialing programs, nurse and employer pursuit and valuation of BCEN certification continued to rise, as evidenced by:
- The number of Certified Emergency Nurses (CENs) topping 40,000 for the first time
- Nearly 20% more nurses getting certified in critical care ground transport (CTRN) and trauma care (TCRN)
- Nearly 57,000 BCEN credentials held, with 52 "certified superstars" holding all 5 BCEN certifications
- A 10% increase in facilities purchasing certification/recertification vouchers for their nurses through the BCEN Voucher Program
Also during 2020, BCEN launched two major products/services and continued a multi-decade tradition of supporting BCEN nurses' academic advancement with:
- The introduction of BCEN's first certificate program, BCEN EDvantage
- The launch of the BCEN Learn continuing education platform
- The donation of $175,000 in academic scholarships
To review all of the 2020 accomplishments and statistics in BCEN's "Celebrating 40 Years"-themed annual report infographic, please visit https://bcen.org/publications/#annual-report
BCEN's Janie Schumaker Promoted to CEO
BCEN also announced that Janie Schumaker, who has served as executive director since December 2017, was promoted to CEO effective January 1, 2021. Schumaker is also currently serving a two-year term as president of the American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS), whose membership of over 30 certification boards represents over 1 million specialty certified nurses worldwide.
"This promotion recognizes Janie's leadership, the great strides and accomplishments that have taken place under her vision and guidance, and BCEN's strong growth trajectory," said BCEN Board Chairperson Kyle Madigan, MSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, CMTE, speaking on behalf of the entire BCEN board of directors. Madigan is the director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in New Lebanon, New Hampshire.
About BCEN
Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust national board certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Nearly 57,000 BCEN credentials are currently held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®) and Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®) certifications. The CEN, CFRN, CPEN, and TCRN certification programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC). Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
