OAK BROOK, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, today announced Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) in New Haven, Connecticut, as the BCEN 2021 National Certification Champion Award winner. The hospital's emergency department is being recognized for its commitment to emergency nursing excellence through supporting its adult/mixed emergency, pediatric emergency, and transport RNs to achieve and maintain specialty certification.
Board certification, which independently validates advanced knowledge and expertise across an entire specialty, is nursing's highest professional credential and is linked with positive nurse, organization and patient outcomes.
"Yale New Haven Hospital's path to becoming a BCEN National Certification Champion serves as a master class on how to build an emergency nursing powerhouse that raises the standard of care for patients of all ages and scenarios," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. "Any organization providing emergency, trauma, or transport nursing care can benefit from the certification best practices happening at Yale New Haven."
As YNHH's nursing specialty certification rates continue to rise on the way to their ultimate goal of 100%, the hospital's adult and pediatric EDs and critical care transport program have seen a variety of metrics improve — from rapid triage and out-the-door transport times to sepsis care and suicide prevention screening — largely thanks to unit-based councils focusing on nurse-led-and-driven performance improvement initiatives. Incorporating certification into its clinical ladder program is one of many ways YNHH encourages, recognizes and rewards certification.
"We are honored to receive this award from BCEN, and particularly proud of our emergency department teams for their accomplishments in successfully achieving certification in emergency nursing," said Mark Sevilla, DNP, RN, CENP, vice president, Patient Services, Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital and Emergency Medicine. "Yale New Haven Hospital has long encouraged and supported specialty certification for all of its nurses as a way to enhance nursing practice and satisfaction and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes."
Read the "Meet the Winner" Q&A, featuring nurse leaders and educators from YNHH's pediatric ED, adult ED and transport program, for more about Yale New Haven Hospital's award-winning work at bcen.org/2021-ncc-large-winner/.
Team members from Yale New Haven Hospital's ED will be spotlighted, along with all of BCEN's 2021 Distinguished Nurse Award winners, during BCEN's free, virtual Certibration event on Thursday, July 22. BCEN announced the last of its three 2021 nurse honorees, the 2021 Distinguished CEN Award recipient, yesterday.
About BCEN's National Nurse and Organizational Awards
Every year, BCEN seeks to recognize individual specialty certified emergency, trauma and transport nurses as well as healthcare organizations and health systems that demonstrate and advance certified nursing excellence and advocate for emergency nurse board certification. Learn more about BCEN's Distinguished Awards and National Certification Champion Awards at bcen.org/awards.
About BCEN
Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust national board certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Nearly 59,000 BCEN credentials are currently held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®) and Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®) certifications. The CEN, CFRN, CPEN, and TCRN certification programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC). Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Note to Editors: Photos available by request.
Media Contact
Hilde Marnul, Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, 630-352-0811, hmarnul@bcen.org
SOURCE Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing