TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To better serve Family Physicians practicing Obstetrics in the United States, the Board of Certification in Family Medicine Obstetrics® (BCFMO) now offers a non-surgical option for certification. BCFMO is a Member Board of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS).
With the participation of subject matter experts in non-surgical and surgical obstetrics, the BCFMO has just completed the development of parallel pathways for eligibility and certification, incorporating the previously designed standards of "Comprehensive Maternity Care" (Family Medicine Obstetrics) and "Advanced Maternity Care" (Family Medicine Obstetrics with Surgical Qualifications).
The new non-surgical path to Family Medicine Obstetrics certification requires a log of vaginal deliveries and successful completion of the written certification exam. The surgical path to certification, which is now referred to as Family Medicine Obstetrics with Surgical Qualifications, requires an additional log of cesarean deliveries and successful completion of the written and oral exam.
Applications for the May 2022 written examination are now being accepted and are due by October 31, 2021. Full details regarding eligibility, exam content, exam schedule and fees, and the application process can be found at https://www.abpsus.org/specializations/family-medicine-obstetrics/.
ABPS affiliated Boards of Certification are committed to the certification of qualified physicians. Certification is based on education, practice, and experience-based requirements that suggest suitability for specialty qualification.
