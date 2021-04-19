TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biopharmaceutics classification system (BCS) based in vitro Biowaiver studies are employed to replace clinical BA-BE studies for new BCS class I generic drugs for approval without compromising the public health. Initially, these studies were applied for scale up and post approval changes (SUPAC) of generic product, and later extended to approval of orally administered BCS class I (high solubility and high permeability) and to class III (high solubility and low permeability) solid IR formulations. BCS based in vitro Biowaiver studies eliminates the unnecessary exposure of drugs to healthy volunteers with a significant economic relief to the pharmaceutical companies.
On a conservative basis, it is estimated to save ~ 120 – 140 million in dollars in clinical study costs per year through granting BCS based bio waivers for Class I and Class III drugs. This would certainly hasten up the approval times with rapid entry into the market, which further significantly reduce the cost of the generics.
Join Ansar Ali Khan, Ph.D., Associate Director, GLP - Test Facility Management, Aragen Life Sciences Private Limited (Formerly known as GVK Biosciences Private Limited) in a live webinar on Thursday, May 06, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK)
