DALLAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- #stayfactual. There is a lot of misinformation out there regarding coronavirus – some intentional, some unintentional. It is important that people take care to separate fact from fiction.
"Incorrect information can become a pandemic of its own when allowed to spread," said Medcillary CEO Jon Boski. "Always clarify information with a trustworthy source before making decisions or sharing reports."
Boski recommends the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website as a reliable source for vetted, factual information. Colleges, universities and hospitals are typically also dependable places to confirm or collect accurate information.
Here are three tips to help keep you correct about coronavirus.
- Be wary of anything you read on social media. Even if it appears to come from a reputable source, always confirm it directly with the entity.
- Don't overreact, think. Staying calm helps ensure you're making rational decisions and correctly interpreting what you see or read.
- If you have questions, call a physician. If you can't find the answers you're looking for, talk to a doctor or other healthcare professional.
Medcillary has put direct links to continuously updated CDC coronavirus information on its website – www.medcillary.com. If you think you've been exposed to coronavirus seek immediate medical attention. Be sure to call your doctor or hospital, tell them you're coming and why so they can properly prepare for your arrival.
About Medcillary
Medcillary is helping prepare physicians for tomorrow, today by identifying innovative products and services changing healthcare for the better. Medcillary provides pharmacy, surgical, diagnostic and business solutions for healthcare that put the patient first - meaningfully enhancing patient care by improving the precision and scope of physician assessment. The company can be found on the Web at www.medcillary.com – committed to compliance and clinical relevance.
