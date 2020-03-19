JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent message to its members, the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) acknowledged reports of patients leaving addiction treatment early against medical advice. They also mentioned instances of individuals delaying treatment until the crisis has subsided. These trends are worrying and may have long-ranging consequences for those addicted to drugs and alcohol.
Statistically speaking, active addiction is more dangerous than COVID-19. From 1999 to 2017, more than 700,000 Americans have died from a drug overdose. These numbers have only worsened with the advent of the opioid epidemic; together, prescription opioids, heroin, and synthetic opioids have claimed more than 400,000 lives between 1999 and 2017. On average, over 130 US citizens die every day from an opioid overdose.
Furthermore, there is reason to believe that addiction rates will surge with the added influences of unemployment and forced isolation.
During episodes of large upturns in unemployment, the number of drug users can increase dramatically. Hundreds of studies and systemic reviews have shown that as unemployment rates climb, there is an increase in the abuse of drugs and alcohol. This could occur for several reasons, including heightened stress levels, greater amounts of unstructured time, and feelings of social exclusion. Risky alcohol consumption, illicit drug use, and substance use disorders are all more common among the unemployed. In total, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that about 1 in 6 unemployed workers are addicted to drugs or alcohol – almost double the rate for full-time workers.
The treatment of substance use disorders remains a critical function of the health care system. Centers must be able to continue serving those in need, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
One treatment center is viewing its services as essential during this unknown period of isolation. Beach House Recovery Center, located in Juno Beach, Florida, has committed to offering evidence-based addiction treatment to those who are in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beach House has crafted a proactive response to protect clients and staff members while providing the highest quality of care. The leadership team conducts daily meetings to address changing guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prior to admission, all clients are given a health risk prescreen, which is reviewed by the medical director. All clients also have their temperatures taken prior to their arrival on campus, ensuring that no one is admitted with a temperature above the threshold for safety.
While cleanliness has always been an important part of the Beach House culture, it has now been raised to a whole new level. Now a total 17 housekeepers are on campus each and every single day, cleaning all touch contact surfaces (door handles, countertops, etc.) every 30 minutes, in adherence with heightened protocols. Antibacterial cleaners have been made available to all other staff members, and everyone on campus has easy access to hand sanitizer and other means to disinfect hands and surfaces.
At its core, addiction itself is an epidemic. Beach House and other centers predict that it will only worsen in the days ahead. The time to begin treatment is now.
Contact:
Glenn Cohen
855-926-2226
236296@email4pr.com