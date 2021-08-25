Beacon's Newest Office Location in Albuquerque, NM

Beacon's Newest Office Location in Albuquerque, NM

 By Beacon Communcations

PARKER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leader in critical communication solutions for hospitals, schools, private and government enterprise, opened their newest office location in Albuquerque, New Mexico earlier this year.

Beacon services eleven states dispatching from nine different office locations throughout the central United States, their newest location located at 3700 Osuna Rd., NE., #512 Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Beacon is always looking to grow its team, particularly searching for individuals with expertise in low voltage systems serving the healthcare, commercial, government and education markets.

"With existing offices in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota, maintaining local support throughout our entire territory is vital. We are thrilled to expand our reach with our newest home base in Albuquerque," said Brad Walsh, CEO of Beacon Communications.

For over 20 years, Beacon has actively shaped the ever-growing industry of critical communications. They provide innovative and intuitive technology solutions for a wide range of industries and purposes, from audio/visual and security systems, to fully comprehensive IT and operational solutions.

For more information about Beacon Communications, please visit www.beaconcom.com.

About Beacon Communications

At Beacon, we do more than help our clients succeed. We help our clients teach the next generation. We help our clients protect their communities. We help our clients save lives, and throughout all of this, we help our clients make the world a better place.

Our employees strive to help these crucial operations work more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely, providing support and service nationwide to a variety of buildings and institutions. We don't just install solutions, we go the extra mile to make sure that your customized systems are working to assist the vital work you do every day. Visit www.beaconcom.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Meagan Baalman

317356@email4pr.com 

720-382-6695

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-communications-expands-nationwide---opening-new-office-location-in-new-mexico-301362076.html

SOURCE Beacon Communcations

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.