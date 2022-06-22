BeActiveFit provides research-based factual content on fitness, nutrition, and wellness topics in an easy to consume format.
HYDERABAD, India, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innolix Digital Media unveiled BeActiveFit (beactivefit.com), its new online fitness brand and standalone media property. BeActiveFit covers a full spectrum of fitness, nutrition and wellness topics and provides quality information alongside an indefinite amount of scientific information and hyper-clinical health sites.
With reliable information, up-to-date trends, innovative tools, and eye-catching illustrations, the site is poised to cut through the clutter of digital health and fitness content online. It's team of experts regularly creates well-researched and peer reviewed content that is both useful and trustworthy.
The website has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the modern user. It is uncluttered, easy to navigate, and has a clean interface. The focus is on the content, which is organized into distinct categories. It has something for everyone, right from a fitness enthusiast to someone simply wanting to live a healthier lifestyle.
Each section in the website has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the different kinds of users.
Fitness: This section has articles on various topics such as yoga, strength training, cardio, and more. There are articles on workout routines and tips on how to stay motivated.
Nutrition: The nutrition section is an interesting and lively section that has articles on healthy eating and easy meal plans.
Weight loss: The weight loss section has articles on various diets, exercises, and lifestyle changes that can help you lose weight.
Wellness: The wellness section has articles on stress management, sleep, and mental health.
Additionally, BeActiveFit offers easy-to-use online calculators and infographics that help users track their progress and make informed decisions about their health. Complex information is condensed into simple, uncomplicated language and easy-to-understand visuals for the reader's convenience.
A highly-skilled editorial team manages all of the content put on the site. Each individual article has several people behind it working to make sure it's responsible, accurate, understandable, helpful, trustworthy, and inclusive. The articles are written, edited, and fact-checked by qualified writers, editors, and other contributors who are experts in their areas.
About BeActiveFit
beactivefit.com takes a human approach to delivering accessible fitness and nutrition information, and is a welcome alternative to traditional, hyper-clinical health sites. BeactiveFit documents tips and trends that make a difference, whether people are interested in trying out new workouts, exploring nutritious foods, reaching or maintaining a healthy weight or finding ways to improve their wellbeing.
