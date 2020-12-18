The Access SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay is offered to healthcare providers at $4, making reliable and frequent mass testing affordable Assay's limit of detection is 2 to 200 times lower therefore more sensitive than most point-of-care (POC) antigen tests Test runs on Beckman Coulter's analyzers capable of processing up to 200 samples per hour, enabling high throughput screening in just 30 minutes and addressing the scalability constraints of POC tests Company is submitting for EUA and can ship up to 25 million tests per month