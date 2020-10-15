Beckman Coulter receives BARDA funding to validate Monocyte Distribution Width in the rapid detection of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a severe COVID-19 complication in Children

Large multi-center clinical trial is a collaborative effort between Beckman Coulter and academic partners at Massachusetts General Hospital, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the University of Florida to aid in the early detection of MIS-C following SARS-CoV-2 infection