Ten Researchers Selected to Receive $6M in Total Science Funding for Cutting-edge Research

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2022 class of Beckman Young Investigator Awardees from U.S. colleges and universities. The awardees exemplify the Foundation's mission of supporting the most promising young faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers in the chemical and life sciences, particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open new avenues of research in science. They were selected from a pool of over 225 applicants after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.

This year's award offers $600,000 in funding over four years to each of the following researchers:

Milan Delor, Ph.D., Columbia University

Dylan Domaille, Ph.D., Colorado School of Mines

Pallav Kosuri, Ph.D., Salk Institute for Biological Studies

Mark Mimee, Ph.D., The University of Chicago

Tania Morimoto, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego

Anthony Mustoe, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine

Hadi Nia, Ph.D., Boston University

Lisa Poulikakos, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego

Marcel Schreier, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin, Madison

Dianne Xiao, Ph.D., University of Washington

"This outstanding group of young scientists are bringing creative approaches in material synthesis, new medical devices, and plastic recycling, among other major challenges," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We are thrilled to support their work as they start their independent research careers, and can't wait to see the exciting results in the years ahead!"

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1978 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

Media Contact

Nicole Patras, Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, 949.531.0490, byi@beckman-foundation.org

Beckman Foundation PR, Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, 949.531.0400, pr@beckman-foundation.org

 

SOURCE Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

