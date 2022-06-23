Ten Researchers Selected to Receive $6M in Total Science Funding for Cutting-edge Research
IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2022 class of Beckman Young Investigator Awardees from U.S. colleges and universities. The awardees exemplify the Foundation's mission of supporting the most promising young faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers in the chemical and life sciences, particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open new avenues of research in science. They were selected from a pool of over 225 applicants after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
This year's award offers $600,000 in funding over four years to each of the following researchers:
Milan Delor, Ph.D., Columbia University
Dylan Domaille, Ph.D., Colorado School of Mines
Pallav Kosuri, Ph.D., Salk Institute for Biological Studies
Mark Mimee, Ph.D., The University of Chicago
Tania Morimoto, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego
Anthony Mustoe, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine
Hadi Nia, Ph.D., Boston University
Lisa Poulikakos, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego
Marcel Schreier, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin, Madison
Dianne Xiao, Ph.D., University of Washington
"This outstanding group of young scientists are bringing creative approaches in material synthesis, new medical devices, and plastic recycling, among other major challenges," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We are thrilled to support their work as they start their independent research careers, and can't wait to see the exciting results in the years ahead!"
About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation
Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1978 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.
