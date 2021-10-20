Learn more at BecomeACoolSkeleton.com

 By 24-7 PressRelease.com

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a skeleton has its perks. No lungs mean no slowing down. No skin means no more sunburns. And the best way to live the Skeleton Life? Sign up to become an organ donor.

To help spread awareness and encourage people to sign up to be organ donors, Chicago production and post-production professionals came together to create the PSA 'Become a Cool Skeleton.' In line with the Halloween spirit, the spot utilizes both humor and seasonal tropes to give it a playful slant while reinforcing that viewers should check the box and be a hero.

Videos and Stills can be downloaded at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yz34ZFxFoir9pkC-daCEDXiP1_8vtM9A/view?usp=sharing

Credits:

CD / Director: Anthony R. Williams

Producers: Robert Patrick Stern, Dan Kiggins, Anthony R. Williams

Bojangles Q. Bones: Ryan Oliver, Deathblow Productions

Mr. Zombie: Brant McCrea, The Rot Shop

DP: Robert Patrick Stern, The Line Film Co.

Art Director: David Krause, Big Works Industries

Editor: Sean Halvorsen, Hootenanny

Asst. Editor: Zoey Danielson, Hootenanny

Executive Producer (Post): Don Avila, Hootenanny

Producer (Post): Samm Smith, Hootenanny

Colorist: Fred Keller

Design & Animation: Daniel DelPurgatorio, ATK PLN

Sound Design & Mix: Ian Scott, Chicago Recording Company

Original Composition: Patrick Ignatiuk, Chicago Recording Company

Audio Producer: Rose Razal, Chicago Recording Company

 

 

SOURCE 24-7 PressRelease.com

