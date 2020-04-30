Bee_Line_Support_Misting_Machine_April_2020.jpg
By Bee Line Support, Inc.

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bee Line Support, the Pilsen-based, medical-grade cleaning services company serving Chicagoland, announced today that they have expanded their COVID-19 pathogen protection misting service as a new monthly application subscription to businesses beyond their medical and surgical center clients.

"Unfortunately, the threat of COVID-19 and its re-emergence is our new normal indefinitely," said Bee Line Support CEO Jamie Henry. "The general public has a rightful expectation of health safety—whether it's a school, hospital, or business setting—and that's where a pathogen protection service like Bee Line Support makes a difference. We are setting the new, medical-grade standard for cleanliness in public spaces," she explained.

The Bee Line Support misting service is non-toxic to pets or humans, yet it offers a standard of protection care equal to the threat of COVID-19, killing the virus upon application by utilizing the EPA and CDC's recommended disinfectant for eliminating pathogens, allergens and odors. Bee Line Support's full new monthly service includes the following:

  • Pre-wiping of soiled surfaces
  • Disinfectant misting spray
  • Targeted disinfectant wipe downs
  • 10% off on yearly subscription
  • "Deep-cleaned by Bee Line" plaque for building display

The cost for this service starts as low as $499 monthly per 10,000 square feet. Bee Line is currently servicing Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana and greater southern Wisconsin. For more information, please contact 312-Bee-Line or visit https://beelinesupport.com.

 

