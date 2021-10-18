NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revolutionizing the pro-active health and wellness category, Beekeeper's Naturals, announces the launch of the world's first-to-market propolis-powered gut health supplement, B. Biome Complete Gut Health. A triple threat of ingredients, B. Biome is the first pre, pro, and post-biotic dietary supplement designed to promote clean gut health, and by extension, support both brain and immune function. With this leading innovation, this launch represents Beekeeper's Naturals next step in the brands mission to reinvent the medicine cabinet by creating clean, effective products powered by the hive and backed by science.
"Overall health starts in your gut and we're very excited to introduce the first propolis based, and pre, pro, and post-biotic supplement, that can be easily added to your self-care routine to feel your best inside and out." said Carly Stein, CEO of Beekeeper's Naturals. "From the start, propolis has always been our hero ingredient and it's our mission to continue to introduce the many benefits of this amazing ingredient for overall health."
Beekeeper's Naturals B. Biome is the first dietary supplement which uses a carefully curated three-tiered approach to fuel your gut, after finding that 95% of Americans do not get enough fiber in their daily diet. This vegetarian, dairy, sugar, and gluten-free capsule, formulated to ensure viability throughout the whole journey of the gastro tract, uses pre, pro, and postbiotics to optimize the gut and skin microbiomes enhancing health, beauty, and longevity. Each triple threat, two capsule dosage is packed with research-backed ingredients including propolis to act as a prebiotic, a spore-based probiotic MegaDuo, and a unique form of butyrate as a postbiotic Corebiome. These combined ingredients work together to ultimately balance the complex and critical environment within the gut, to mitigate bloat, improve digestive and brain health, and further boost levels of your daily fiber intake.
Beekeeper's Naturals is committed to providing a complete gut health supplement for wellness-minded individuals who want a simple yet robust way to care for their mental and immune health. B. Biome is potent and effective in regulating normal inflammatory responses in the gut and assisting with all major gut issues that stem from inflammation such as IBD's and IBS. It also supports immune health by targeting tight junctures in the GI tract and ultimately improves overall skin health.
As a company obsessed with providing medicine solutions for the modern consumer, Beekeeper's Naturals plans to continue leaning into clean ingredients, transparency, sustainability, and effective solutions for everyone. Beekeeper's Naturals B Biome is available for purchase today for $39.99 exclusively on BeekeepersNaturals.com.
About Beekeeper's Naturals:
Founded by Carly Stein in 2017, Beekeeper's Naturals is an innovative company on a mission to reinvent the medicine cabinet. Using unique remedies from the beehive (like royal jelly and propolis), the beekeeper-led team is committed to providing the cleanest, most powerful solutions to modern health issues—like brain fog, chronic stress, poor sleep, and scratchy throats. Unlike competitors, they apply scientific rigor to their product development and commit to third-party pesticide testing to ensure they're creating natural remedies that actually deliver. They're also a brand on a mission. By working exclusively with sustainable small-scale apiaries, partnering with leading bee research institutions, and prioritizing pesticide-free hive health above all else, Beekeeper's Naturals works tirelessly to raise awareness and create a better environment for our world's most important pollinators—the bees.
For more information, please contact: beekeepers@michelemariepr.com
Media Contact
Jasmin Ramsey, Michele Marie PR, +1 5166728145, jasmin@michelemariepr.com
SOURCE Beekeeper's Naturals