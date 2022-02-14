NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leader in revolutionizing the wellness industry with propolis based, clean and effective products, Beekeeper's Naturals is adding two new flavors to their bestselling B. Soothed Lozenge family, Peppermint Eucalyptus and Ginger Lemon, which will be available for purchase on February 14, 2022 on BeekeepersNaturals.com
B.Soothed Peppermint Eucalyptus is like a breath of fresh air, combining the most powerful throat soothing ingredients, honey and propolis, with peppermint and eucalyptus to help ease congestion and a stuffy nose. B.Soothed Ginger Lemon, also powered by honey and propolis, is zesty and refreshing, providing antioxidants and vitamin C to support overall immune health and aid in relief from an upset tummy. Each B.Soothed Lozenge, also originally available in bestselling Elderberry and Honey, are uniquely clean and non-toxic, containing zero sugar, gluten, or artificial flavors. These tiny but mighty all-natural germ-fighting lozenges, also including ingredients like zinc and vitamin D, are the ultimate immune-boosting superfood you need in your medicine cabinet and bag for travel.
"Our mission has always been to provide cleaner alternatives to traditional remedies, and this was no exception. Traditional cough drops can be laden with sugars that mask symptoms, however, at Beekeeper's Naturals we're delivering natural, effective and chemical-free health experiences that empower consumers to stay well without sacrificing their long-term health." – Carly Stein, Founder
Beekeeper's Naturals is committed to reinventing the medicine cabinet by creating clean, effective products powered by propolis and backed by science. B.Soothed Lozenges not only naturally and effectively calm scratchy throats, but they provide a boost of Immune support with every drop.
The B.Soothed Peppermint Eucalyptus and B.Soothed Ginger Lemon retails for $9.99 and will be available February 14, 2022 on BeekeepersNaturals.com.
About Beekeeper's Naturals:
Founded by Carly Stein in 2017, Beekeeper's Naturals is an innovative company on a mission to reinvent the medicine cabinet. Using unique remedies from the beehive (like royal jelly and propolis), the beekeeper-led team is committed to providing the cleanest, most powerful solutions to modern health issues—like brain fog, chronic stress, poor sleep, and scratchy throats. Unlike competitors, they apply scientific rigor to their product development and commit to third-party pesticide testing to ensure they're creating natural remedies that actually deliver. They're also a brand on a mission. By working exclusively with sustainable small-scale apiaries, partnering with leading bee research institutions, and prioritizing pesticide-free hive health above all else, Beekeeper's Naturals works tirelessly to raise awareness and create a better environment for our world's most important pollinators—the bees.
