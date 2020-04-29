PRINCETON, N.J., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences consulting firm Beghou Consulting recently hired industry veteran Janardhan Vellore to strengthen the firm's advanced analytics capabilities and technology solutions. Vellore will join as a vice president.
"Janardhan is an standout leader in the life sciences industry, especially in his innovative use of advanced analytics to get in front of emerging commercial challenges," said Beth Beghou, founder and managing director of Beghou Consulting. "As a result, he has become a trusted adviser to life sciences companies of all sizes. He will supplement our already strong advanced analytics team and play a key role in our growth efforts."
Vellore brings deep experience in end-to-end capabilities that shape and inform commercial strategy, including managed care and access, patient centricity, and marketing, digital and technology solutions. In addition, he'll bolster Beghou's offerings related to all aspects of commercial operations – including forecasting, sales force design, segmentation, targeting and incentive compensation – with particular expertise in launching new products.
Vellore previously held leadership roles at Bayer and Novartis Pharmaceuticals, where he led commercial analytics, market research and management science teams. He also served in a leadership role at Analytical Wizards, where he spearheaded growth of its advanced analytics practice area and commercialized cloud-based, big data platforms for the life sciences industry.
"Beghou consistently delivers premium value and top-notch results through subject matter expertise and seamless collaboration. Its superior client service and high-quality insights into commercial operations serve as key differentiators among its peers," said Vellore. "My experiences in-house at life sciences companies and working as a consultant have given me a unique perspective of a life sciences company's commercial challenges and opportunities. I'm excited to draw on those experiences to help more companies address their pressing commercial issues and drive greater success in the rapidly evolving marketplace."
Vellore earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in biomedical engineering from The University of Akron and a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
About Beghou Consulting
Founded in 1993, Beghou Consulting specializes in helping life sciences companies – especially emerging pharma companies – establish and manage commercial operations to better market and sell therapies. Deploying advanced analytics and proprietary technology, Beghou consultants have provided strategic counsel to the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, supporting some since infancy. Headquartered in Evanston, Ill., the firm has six offices and employs more than 150 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.