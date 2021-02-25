LAKE ARIEL, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Behavioral Health Properties Group of Swope Lees Commercial Real Estate closed the sale of Little Creek Recovery, which included both Little Creek Lodge, a 16-bed inpatient residential alcohol and drug treatment program, and Shane's House, an affiliated 16-bed sober living facility located on the same campus in Pennsylvania's scenic Pocono Mountains.

Managing Directors Michael Cabot and Josh Slaybaugh represented the Seller in the transaction. "We were very pleased to be able to assist our clients in the disposition of their business and related properties," says Slaybaugh. Regarding being able to meet their clients' objectives, Cabot adds, "It was critical in this transaction to find a buyer who was a cultural fit and who would be a good steward of the program."

Swope Lees' Behavioral Health Properties Group is based in Juno Beach, FL and assists clients on both buy-side and sell-side real estate and business transactions in the behavioral healthcare sector nationwide, with a specialty in properties used in substance use disorder treatment.

