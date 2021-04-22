TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Behavioral Holdings, a new cloud-based platform formed by Battery Ventures to help behavioral health and human services organizations operate more effectively, has announced a name change to ContinuumCloud.
ContinuumCloud aims to provide a broad spectrum of solutions and services designed specifically for organizations that do social good in communities across the United States. These critical organizations, many of them community-based, include mental health centers; addiction-treatment services; intellectual, developmental-disabilities and autism services; child and family services; and special-education organizations, among others.
Initially leveraging existing leading platforms in the industry – Welligent, an EHR solution, and DATIS HR Cloud, an HR & Payroll solution – ContinuumCloud will broaden its software and service offerings through organic growth and targeted acquisitions. These organizations will now be known as Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, and DATIS HR Cloud, Part of the ContinuumCloud, respectively.
"The name ContinuumCloud reflects our focus on the health and human services space, and our commitment to providing a broad range of solutions to empower these critical organizations," says ContinuumCloud CEO, Mark Belles. "Just as our clients provide a variety of services across the health care continuum, our goal is to provide them with the spectrum of modern technology and services they need to improve service delivery, workforce productivity, and enhance the employee experience."
"Very few solutions are built with intentionality around the needs of behavioral health organizations," says Luanne Welch, CEO and President of Easterseals UCP of North Carolina & Virginia. "By focusing on the unique needs of our space, modern technology solutions – like those provided by ContinuumCloud – become a strategic differentiator in helping us attract and retain top talent, provide higher quality care to our clients, and ultimately, achieve our mission."
With over 25 years of combined experience in providing solutions for health and human services organizations, the team and systems behind ContinuumCloud bring unparalleled industry expertise and modern, tailored technology to a historically underserved industry to support them and enable growth as demand for behavioral health services continues to increase.
Learn more at https://continuumcloud.com.
About ContinuumCloud
ContinuumCloud represents a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the health and human services industry and other adjacent markets. Currently, ContinuumCloud addresses these markets by combining the leading solutions of two technology companies—Welligent, an EHR platform, and DATIS HR Cloud, an HR & payroll system – to create a comprehensive product suite. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers critical community organizations with the modern tools they need to increase operational efficiency and deliver on their mission. For more information, visit https://continuumcloud.com.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/continuumcloud/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ContinuumCloud
Media Contact
MaryJane Craig, ContinuumCloud, +1 813-638-5075, mcraig@continuumcloud.com
SOURCE ContinuumCloud