WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PharmaNutrics USA, a U.S.-based wellness company, has announced that it is launching the Belgian dietary supplement brand, PharmaNutrics, in the U.S. The launch features five of PharmaNutrics' most popular products, which address a number of health concerns, including mood and stress, sleep, energy, inflammation, and immunity.
Founded in Deerlijk, Belgium in 2014, PharmaNutrics is known for using natural, non-chemical ingredients as well as its signature line of "Plus" products made with unique blends of high-quality ingredients to target a variety of health and wellness needs.
PharmaNutrics USA is led by an international team of pharmacists, doctors, and healthcare entrepreneurs who are committed to holistic healthcare, including the development of safe, beneficial nutrients, and health guidance for customers worldwide.
The team includes technology veteran and serial entrepreneur, Paul Vosters, Chairman of the Board; Frederik de Zegher, Chief Operating Officer; pharmacist Nikolaas Debusschere, co-founder and owner of the PharmaNutrics brand in Belgium; and VP of Product Management and Innovation, Ine Ravelingien, a pharmacist with 16 years of experience, including three years with PharmaNutrics in Belgium.
"We're thrilled to collaborate with the PharmaNutrics team in Belgium to bring this innovative brand to the U.S. market," said Vosters. "According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, 80 percent of Americans now use dietary supplements. It's clear that the population is hungry for products that support a holistic, non-medicinal approach to their healthcare. The PharmaNutrics team has a scientific, evidence-based approach to using unique combinations of ingredients that work synergistically to target multiple health concerns, maximizing the purity, safety, and benefits of each product."
PharmaNutrics supplements in the U.S. will be sold direct-to-consumer via http://www.pharmanutrics.com. Initially, the company is offering five products: SerotomixPlus for chronic stress and worry; GlucanPlus for immune support; Gaba 600 for short-term stress support; EnergixPlus to fight fatigue; CurcumixPlus for musculoskeletal and anti-inflammatory support. Several additional products will launch in 2022. PharmaNutrics is building a network of healthcare providers to resell its products.
PharmaNutrics offers consumers a rewards program that allows them to earn and apply points, or "heartbeats," to the cost of future purchases. Consumers also can purchase supplement products on a subscription basis for a discounted price and to ensure an uninterrupted supply of supplements. Customers can sign up for a 10% discount on their first purchase.
About PharmaNutrics USA
PharmaNutrics USA is a wellness company that believes it's never too late to get healthy and stay healthy. We are committed to developing safe, beneficial dietary supplements and health guidance that help our customers feel balanced, energetic, and calm at any stage of life. From raw materials to the finished product, our goal is to maximize the purity, safety, and benefits of each product. We focus on quality ingredients of optimal purity and potency, as well as unique formulas that target a variety of health and wellness needs. Visit https://www.pharmanutrics.com/ for more information.
