KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beli, Inc., science-backed prenatal products helping couples achieve healthy pregnancies and babies, today announced the launch of Beli for Women's Prenatal to join its popular Beli for Men product, a revolutionary men's prenatal that has ingredients that have been clinically proven to help increase sperm count and quality and help boost overall men's fertility. Beli for Women is specially formulated with critical nutrients that support each of the five stages of pregnancy from preconception, through three trimesters, and postnatal. Together, Beli for Women and Beli for Men address both sides of the pregnancy equation to help couples increase their chances of conception and healthy pregnancies.
Backed by the latest scientific research, Beli for Women is the only prenatal formula on the market using the most recent nutrient levels recommended by the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics for choline, folate, vitamin d, magnesium, and iodine. Beli is formulated with 400mg of choline to give women optimal levels they need to protect and support the health and development of the baby.
"It's shocking that most prenatal formulas don't contain choline, or have it in such low amounts, considering how critical it is for baby's brain development. 92% of pregnant women don't get the recommended amount of choline in their diets that helps build the baby's brain, protect placenta function, and support normal fetal neural pathway growth," said Dr. Taylor Wallace, America's favorite food scientist and expert on choline research. "Beli's new modern prenatal is one of the first to include 400mg of a highly absorbable form of choline that gives women the nutrients they need to support a growing baby in pregnancy and post-pregnancy."
"Choline policy and science continue to advance and by including 400mg of choline in the new Beli for Women prenatal, Beli is providing nearly the full recommended daily intake of 450mg during pregnancy," says Dr. Jonathan Bortz MD, Vice President of Nutrition Science at Balchem Corporation, producers of the leading VitaCholineTM brand.
Beli for Women includes VitaCholine, the first and only USP verified choline, was the supplemental choline used in a Cornell University clinical study which found that infants of mothers who took higher levels of choline during pregnancy had significantly faster information processing speeds than those infants whose mothers received the daily recommendation.*
"Both the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have noted just how important choline and other nutrients are to a healthy pregnancy and now the USDA's 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans are reinforcing that message by recommending that pregnant women consult with their doctor about choosing a supplement with adequate levels of choline," notes Bortz.
NEW Beli for Women
"The latest scientific research is changing the way we approach fertility, prenatal and postnatal nutrition and it's helping millions of couples conceive and carry healthy pregnancies," said Joni Hanson Davis, CEO of Beli. "Most prenatal vitamins on the market today haven't kept pace with current guidelines and are only kind of aligned with nutritional science. We decided to do things differently when we created Beli because science tells us it takes two - optimizing both female and male nutrition for successful pregnancy outcomes."
Beli for Women helps prepare women's bodies in each of the five stages of pregnancy to be the healthiest they can be to welcome a new little life. Beli is formulated with the right nutrients that support:
Egg quality, promote hormonal balance, and increase overall fertility health.
Critical early growth in the 1st trimester. Beli also includes a no nausea blend to help alleviate morning sickness.
Increased nutrient needs in the second trimester to support baby's growth and prevent nutrient depletion for mom.
Baby's immune development and helps prepare for labor and delivery.
Post pregnancy nutrition to replenish nutrient stores and support breastfeeding.
Research has proven that choline plays a critical role in baby's brain and spinal cord development and is the most often overlooked nutrient in prenatal vitamins.
Choline's powerful benefits include:
Helps baby's brain and spinal cord develop properly.
Helps reduce incidence of birth defects.
Helps support neural tube development and reduce risk of developing conditions, such as spina bifida.
Provides the necessary building blocks for baby's long term cognitive development
Helps support breastfeeding to ensure adequate choline concentrations in breast milk to support baby's growth.
TWO PRENATALS ARE BETTER THAN ONE
Beli for Women joins the company's popular Beli for Men product, a revolutionary male prenatal that has ingredients that have been clinically proven to help increase sperm count and quality and help boost overall men's fertility.
Beli for Men: Vitality Blend with Shilajit
Evidence shows that the most common cause of sperm deficiencies are nutrient shortages. Just like women, men's bodies need different vitamins and minerals to produce healthy sperm. Taking steps to maintain sperm health, even if no fertility issues are present, can dramatically improve how quickly the woman conceives and the viability of that conception.
Beli for Men provides men with the right nutrients optimized for men's fertility and sperm health, with some amazing bonus benefits of energy, balance, and overall wellness. Beli's proprietary Vitality blend is the first to include the all-natural Shilajit as a key ingredient to improve sperm quality and overall fertility potential of men. Clinical investigations have confirmed Shilajit's effectiveness in improving sperm count and overall sperm quality.
About Beli
Beli is modernizing the nutritional science market bringing the latest research, science, data, and innovation to consumers to solve some of the most pressing health needs facing us today, including reproductive, prenatal, and fertility, among others to come. Beli is designed to create a positive foundation of health through one small, yet significant act of a daily vitamin. Our formulas for Women and Men contain high quality, highly activated, bio-available ingredients at optimized levels to ensure nutrients are readily absorbed by the body and can do their job in the way they are intended. Beli takes pride in researching and producing each product with great care and integrity. Beli's products are vegan friendly, gluten and allergen free, made in an FDA registered facility in the United States, and follow the Good Manufacturing Process Guidelines (cGMP). For more information go to http://www.belibaby.com.
