Bella Terra is led by Dr. Nishu Karki, a board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine with over a decade of experience practicing in Pennsylvania and California. Dr. Karki leads a medical group that is committed to guiding patients through all aspects of their treatment, including health education, appropriate screenings and prevention, and care of chronic diseases. She uses a compassionate approach to connect with patients and fully understand their medical concerns and health goals. From annual physical exams and health screenings to last-minute appointments for concerning symptoms or medical issues, Dr. Karki provides expert care and attention to each patient.
Throughout the public health challenges of the last year, Bella Terra Primary Care has been able to adapt to meet the needs of their patients by providing a comfortable, welcoming office environment with all safety precautions in place. In addition, Bella Terra's telemedicine appointments helped to ensure that patients were able to schedule virtual visits to discuss medical concerns and symptoms from the comfort and safety of home.
With a reputation for expert care, compassionate staff, and convenient appointment scheduling, Bella Terra Primary Care has attracted new patients from all over the Orange County area in its first year. In the coming months, Bella Terra Primary Care looks forward to continued growth as well as further outreach within the community.
About Bella Terra Primary Care
Bella Terra Primary Care is a physician-owned medical practice in Huntington Beach, California. The practice focuses on the well-being of patients by working from an evidence-based medicine model. The knowledgeable, personable staff and comfortable, modern office are supported with the best leading-edge technology available. Bella Terra Primary Care's mission is to improve the well-being of patients and communities by delivering innovative, compassionate, patient-centered health care, enriched by education, science, and technology. Dr. Nishu Karki and her staff are dedicated to ensuring each patient receives the personalized, quality care they deserve.
