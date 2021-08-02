MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Faye Jamali of Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine in Marin County, California, is excited to now offer DiamondGlow™, a non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment with little to no downtime that is suitable for most skin types and proven to reveal significant complexion benefits.
Immediately after one DiamondGlow treatment, noticeable skin improvements can be seen, such as brighter, smoother, healthier and more evenly toned skin. After a series of treatments over time, even more improvements will be revealed, including diminished lines and wrinkles, improved roughness and dullness, reduced hyperpigmentation and more.
DiamondGlow gets such incredible results through the use of a patented recessed diamond tip for deep-cleaning and rejuvenating skin. The diamond tip simultaneously exfoliates, extracts debris and infuses skin with SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums for optimal results.
DiamondGlow can be personally tailored to the patient's individual skin care needs and goals, as can the medical-grade skin care regimen they will take home with them after treatment.
About Dr. Faye Jamali
Dr. Jamali believes aesthetic medicine is an art and is thrilled to bring her years of medical experience to Belle Marin, providing award-winning treatments and personalized care. Dr. Jamali received her medical degree from the University of California Davis School of Medicine. She is proud to perform every service on her menu, carefully tailoring each treatment to a patient's unique needs and goals.
About Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine
Dr. Faye Jamali believes in enhancing a patient's assets while preserving their natural essence, and has designed a sophisticated, eco-friendly space where patients can feel comfortable and inspired to achieve their personal best, both inside and out. Dr. Jamali is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of non-surgical aesthetic treatments with minimal downtime. She provides PRP facials, a skin rejuvenation treatment featuring platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a concentrated portion of a patient's own blood, for intense age-defying benefits. Dr. Jamali is also trained to perform PRP hair restoration. Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine also offers NovaThreads®, Botox®, Jeuveau®, the Juvéderm® family of dermal fillers, Restylane® and Revanesse® Versa™ dermal fillers, Halo™ laser skin renewal, BBL HERO™ and Forever Young BBL™ photofacials, microneedling collagen induction therapy, chemical peels, PRX-T33 (Belle Transform no-peel skin revitalization), medical-grade skin care products and facials, waxing, CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction, CoolTone® non-invasive muscle toning, Kybella® submental fat reduction, Cellfina® non-surgical cellulite treatment and SkinTyte™ II non-invasive skin tightening treatment.
