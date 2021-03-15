NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The compassionate dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry are working to improve oral health in Nashville, TN by encouraging their community to seek necessary care, especially when it comes to decay or tooth loss. When a mouth suffers from pain, decay, or tooth loss, a person's overall health can suffer. In order to remove decay and provide a reliable solution to tooth loss in Nashville, TN, these reputable dentists are offering life-changing dental implants, with or without a referral.
The American Dental Association recently released a study showing a rise in oral health concerns such as teeth grinding, chipping, and cracking teeth. When left untreated, damaged teeth can lead to decay, and eventually tooth loss. With health at the forefront of everyone's mind lately, the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry are encouraging patients to take care of oral health concerns before they lead to further systemic problems. Decay and disease in the mouth not only causes harm to oral health, but overtime can lead to overall health issues as well, including heart disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, and stroke.
Dental implants are considered the gold standard of tooth replacement and have up to a 98 percent success rate. A dental implant is a titanium screw secured within the jawbone and affixed with a crown or bridge. Dental implants replicate the look and function of natural teeth, and those who receive them from a reputable team, like the dentists and staff at Belle Meade Family Dentistry, report a boost in confidence, as well as the ability to eat all of the foods they love once again.
For those suffering from tooth loss or decay, the highly experienced dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry can provide tooth extraction and dental implant placement, often in one appointment. In their years of experience, they have helped a countless number of patients improve their health and their confidence with the help of dental implants.
Those suffering from tooth loss or decay who are interested in receiving life-changing dental implants in Nashville, TN can connect with the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.
Belle Meade Family Dentistry serves the Nashville, TN area with full-service family dentistry, for 43 years running. Dr. James Pace Sr. has served as a Chairman of the Nashville Peer Review Committee and as a delegate to the Tennessee Dental Association. He was selected by his peers in 2019 as one of the Top Dentists in Nashville, has consistently received recognition by the Tennessee Dental Association for his hours of continuing education, and has led and participated in multiple dental and medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Along with Dr. James Pace Jr. they have been honored each year from 2015-2019 as Patient's Choice Award Winners. Dr. Pace Jr. has also received the 2011 Tennessee Dental Association's Ace Award. Dr. Temp Sullivan earned his fellow in laser dentistry at World Clinical Laser Institute and serves as a delegate for the Tennessee Dental Association and as a member of the Peer Review committee for TennCare. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry strives to provide the finest quality dental care for patients in a warm, caring, and clean environment. They execute the most advanced dental care with every service, including dental implants, Invisalign®, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique and laser dentistry. To learn more about the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry and the services they offer visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.
