TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transitioning novel assays underpinned by quantitative image analysis to a clinical environment may seem a daunting task. Whereas research and discovery image analysis workflows are more flexible and open, clinical image analysis assays must be locked down.
The HALO AP platform can help to bridge this gap. In this 1-hour webinar, featured speakers will demonstrate end-to-end how to develop a quantitative assay in HALO and transition it into clinical trials using HALO AP.
Join this webinar to learn how to:
- Create an image analysis algorithm in HALO and HALO AI
- Use the custom assay builder of HALO AP to create a stepwise, guided assay workflow
- Import HALO and HALO AI algorithms into custom assays
- Sign and lock custom quantitative assays to prevent tampering
- Use the case review and collaboration tools within HALO AP for management of clinical trials
- Monitor clinical trial status using the HALO AP clinical trial dashboard
Join experts from Indica Labs, Stephanie Jerman, PhD, Sr. Imaging Scientist; and Katie McKinley, Director, Clinical Applications – Europe & Americas, for the live webinar on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
