HANOVER, Mass., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanover's first assisted living community, Benchmark at Hanover, has begun reserving apartments in preparation for its late-summer opening. The 97-apartment community will be Benchmark Senior Living's 64th assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in the Northeast.
Benchmark has a long tradition of excellence in Massachusetts and the South Shore. The company was founded 25 years ago and is currently headquartered in Waltham, Mass. It built its first community, Harbor Point at Centerville in Centerville, Mass, in 1998. Soon after, it was followed by the acquisition of Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossings in Plymouth, Mass. In 2017, the company built and opened Benchmark Senior Living on Clapboardtree in Norwood, Mass. All three communities have come to provide award-winning care and experiences for seniors and their families and have outstanding reputations.
"Benchmark is thrilled to provide our high-quality care and services, as well as extend our purpose of transforming lives through human connection, to more South Shore families," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark Senior Living. "Benchmark at Hanover is in a convenient location to a number of South Shore towns, as well as a growing retail and restaurant destinations. It will be a wonderful community where our residents can enjoy what matters most to them."
Benchmark at Hanover will house 91,000 square feet of space, including assisted living and memory care apartments offering 24/7 personalized, needs-based care and spacious common areas. Among its many standout amenities will be garden-to-table, restaurant-style dining leveraging ingredients from indoor, resident-tended micro-farms, an art studio and gallery, spacious outdoor patio with fireplace and Bocce court.
The communities secure living environment for those with Alzheimer's and dementia will feature Benchmark's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program. Associates cultivate a sense of belonging and purpose, provide varying support levels that strengthen bonds and round-the-clock care with a lot of love and high levels of skill. In addition, special design details like therapeutic circadian rhythm lighting, water features and gardens, will help those with memory impairment prosper.
All residents will enjoy contemporary architecture and spaces created according to WELL certification standards to help optimize their nutrition, fitness, mood and overall wellness. When completed, the community will seek WELL certification. In addition, modern and unique interior design that celebrates life created by the nationally award-winning team at StudioSix5.
Residents will also be able to enjoy many activities just outside the door with YMCA wellness programs next door. Also, shopping, dining and entertainment at the up-and-coming Hanover Crossing just up the street.
Executive director, Fatima Feliciano, joins the community from Plymouth Crossings, having overseen operations there for over three years. "Benchmark at Hanover will be a valuable asset to the South Shore not just because of our fine amenities but also because of our people who are committed to pursuing excellence, staying a step ahead and providing quality experiences," says Feliciano. "We've already seen great interest from the community, including from a Quincy couple who recently became the first to reserve an apartment. I'm excited to be able to use my almost 20 years of experience in property management and senior living to help local families make the most of their retirement years."
In addition to Feliciano, the leadership team includes Katie Tarantino, Director of Community Relations, who lives in Pembroke and Kristina Farrar, Director of Business Administration, who lives in Carver. Both come from Benchmark area sister communities.
The design for Benchmark at Hanover was conceived by Udelsman Associates in Hollis, NH. The construction is being handled by local general contractor Callahan Construction in Bridgewater, Mass.
Benchmark at Hanover will be located at 1143 Washington Street (Route 53). For more information, visit the newly opened on-site welcome center, click here or call 781.609.3300.
Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA) assisted living licensure is pending project completion and review.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care options in 63 communities and across seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Benchmark is one of only two companies to be named to The Boston Globe's Top Place to Work all 14 years that the honor has been given. Throughout its history, Benchmark has continually been recognized as a top workplace. The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for two straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list each of the two years that the magazine published the list.
