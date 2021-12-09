WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work for the 14th straight year in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey. Benchmark is the only company to make the publication's "large employer" list (between 250-999 employees) every year.
"Our associates are the lifeblood of Benchmark Senior Living and, as such, their voice and their continued satisfaction are critical to our success," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "As fantastic as it is to be recognized as a top employer, we remain laser-focused on making each day – hopefully, each decade – our associates spend in our communities or in our Home Office welcoming, productive and enriching."
Through anonymous employee surveys, Top Places to Work measures employees' opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits and engagement.
Benchmark appears on the 2021 list with some of New England's most respected companies, including Boston Medical Center, Comcast, and Dell.
"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.
In addition to The Globe list, The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for four straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services three times. Throughout its 25-year history, the company has earned a reputation as a top workplace as recognized by the Boston Business Journal, Connecticut Post, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal, and as one of the healthiest employers by Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News.
In addition to a comprehensive employee benefits package, Benchmark offers a wide variety of educational programs, associate incentives, recognition programs and formalized listening programs designed to sustain its award-winning culture of caring.
For more information about a career at Benchmark's senior assisted living, memory care assisted living, assisted living with memory care or independent assisted living communities, visit careers.benchmarkseniorliving.com/.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is a leading senior housing provider in the Northeast and the largest in New England with 63 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement options in seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Throughout its history, Benchmark has continually been recognized as a top workplace. The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for four straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services three years.
