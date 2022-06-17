Only Assisted Living Communities in Newton Area to Earn U.S. News & World Report's Inaugural Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care 2022-2023 Excellence Awards
BRIGHTON and NEWTON, Mass., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Benchmark assisted living communities in the Newton area have been selected as being among the best in the state by U.S. News & World Report. Adelaide of Newton Centre, Chestnut Park at Cleveland Circle and The Falls at Cordingly Dam were the only senior living communities in the Newton area to receive this prestigious recognition.
Adelaide of Newton Centre, a Mind & Memory Care community, earned Best Memory Care, Chestnut Park at Cleveland Circle, an assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Brighton, earned Best Assisted Living and The Falls at Cordingly Dam, an assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Newton Lower Falls, earned both Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care.
These communities earned "Best" status by achieving the highest possible score in U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living ratings following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey. Residents and family members gave each community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.
"For 25 years, Benchmark communities have set the standard for senior care excellence in the Northeast. The U.S. News & World Report designation is special because – once again – it's our residents and their families who are validating the important and successful role Benchmark associates play in their lives," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark, New England's largest senior living provider with 64 communities throughout the Northeast.
Since 2020, Adelaide of Newton Centre has offered specialized assisted living with memory care for those who would benefit from a nutrition program featuring The Mind Diet, 24/7 nursing care, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Memory care assisted living residents participate in programs and relish amenities offered in many common spaces, including a "brain gym" featuring the latest technology for cognitive workouts, fitness center, medical suite, designer espresso bar, open-concept recreation spaces, hair salon and secure outdoor courtyards offering seasonal dining and container gardens.
Chestnut Park at Cleveland Circle and The Falls at Cordingly Dam feature traditional senior assisted living and independent assisted living offering residents a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, concierge services, transportation, and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents connect over interest-oriented programs and amenities provided in ample common spaces, such as outdoor patios, a library, fitness center, hair salon and walking paths.
Each community's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program features carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with memory impairment to find joy in each new day. Memory care assisted living residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.
For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
"Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 64 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over two hundred local, regional and national awards for its care and programs, including 53 U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Senior Living awards. Benchmark has also repeatedly been named a top and inclusive workplace, having earned The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work annual employee-based survey for 14 straight years, repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list and is a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.
