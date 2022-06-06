BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

At 6240 E. Virginia St., Suite E

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 6240 E. Virginia St., Suite E.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 812-909-9171 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy and occupational therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Kalin Mutter earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Kentucky. He is certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist and is a residency-trained orthopedic manual therapist.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, has seven other clinics in Indiana (Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Batesville) and two clinics in Owensboro, Ky.

BenchMark offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.    

 

