BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

At 178 Centre St.

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 178 Centre St.

The clinic operates 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 629-240-8710 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Brian Matthews earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Tennessee State University.

A graduate of Upstream Rehabilitation's orthopedic residency program, Matthews is certified in dry needling. His clinical interests include sports rehabilitation, post-operative rehabilitation, and health and wellness.

Benchmark has nearby clinics in Ashland City and Clarksville, approximately 20 in the greater Nashville area, and more than 100 in Tennessee.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.   

