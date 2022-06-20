BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

Eugene-North at 65 Division Ave., Suite T

EUGENE, Ore., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy's sixth area clinic opened today at 65 Division Ave., Suite T.

The Eugene-North clinic is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 541-418-4590 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Morgan Parkerson earned a bachelor's degree in exercises and sports science from Western Washington University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Sacred Heart University.

Parkerson is certified in functional capacity evaluations and Graston/IASTM soft-tissue techniques. Her clinical interests include work conditioning, strength and conditioning, return to sport rehabilitation and post-operative care.

BenchMark's other area clinics are Eugene, Eugene-Coburg Place, Eugene-West, Springfield and Springfield-Thurston, among nearly 40 clinics the company operates in Oregon.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.   

