Continuing Care, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities Recognized with 53 Awards in U.S. News & World Report's First Best Senior Living 2022-2023 Excellence Program
WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced it has received 53 awards in U.S. News & World Report's inaugural Best Senior Living 2022-2023 excellence program. The awards were won across its 63 continuing care, independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care communities throughout the Northeast. Benchmark received some of the highest numbers of total recognitions for assisted living and memory care in the industry.
Benchmark communities achieved Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care designations by receiving the highest possible ratings in each category in U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living ratings following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey. Benchmark residents and family members gave high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.
The following Benchmark communities have been named a U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living 2022-2023 community.
- Academy Point at Mystic, Mystic, Conn. - Best Memory Care
- Adelaide of Newton Centre, Newton Centre, Mass. - Best Memory Care
- Bay Square at Yarmouth, Yarmouth, Maine - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Bedford Falls, Bedford, N.H. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Benchmark at Rye, Rye, N.H. - Best Memory Care
- Benchmark Senior Living at Billerica Crossings, Billerica, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Benchmark Senior Living at Chelmsford Crossings, Chelmsford, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
- Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings, Leominster, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
- Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings, Nashua, N.H. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossings, Plymouth, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
- Benchmark Senior Living at Putnam Farm, Danvers, Mass. - Best Memory Care
- Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings, Ridgefield, Conn. - Best Memory Care
- Benchmark Senior Living at Robbins Brook, Acton, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Benchmark Senior Living at Shrewsbury Crossings, Shrewsbury, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
- Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock, Shelton, Conn. - Best Assisted Living
- Benchmark Senior Living at Waltham Crossings, Waltham, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Blenheim-Newport, Middletown, R.I. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Capitol Ridge at Providence, Providence, R.I. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Carriage Green at Milford, Milford, Conn. - Best Memory Care
- Chestnut Park at Cleveland Circle, Brighton, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
- Crescent Point at Niantic, Niantic, Conn. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Edgehill, Stamford, Conn. - Best Independent Living & Best Assisted Living
- Greenwich Farms at Warwick, Warwick, R.I. - Best Memory Care
- Greystone Farm at Salem, Salem, N.H. - Best Assisted Living
- Harbor Point at Centerville, Centerville, Mass. - Best Memory Care
- Meadow Ridge, Redding, Conn. - Best Independent Living
- Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull, Trumbull, Conn. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Orchard Estate of Woodbury, Woodbury, N.Y. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, Fairfield, Conn. - Best Assisted Living
- Tatnuck Park at Worcester, Worcester, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
- The Atrium at Drum Hill, North Chelmsford, Mass. - Best Memory Care
- The Atrium at Faxon Woods, Quincy, Mass. - Best Memory Care
- The Birches of Concord, Concord, N.H. - Best Memory Care
- The Branches of Framingham, Framingham, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
- The Commons in Lincoln, Lincoln, Mass. - Best Independent Living
- The Falls at Cordingly Dam, Newton Lower Falls, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care
- The Village at Brookfield Common, Brookfield, Conn. - Best Memory Care
- The Village at Buckland Court , South Windsor, Conn. - Best Assisted Living
- The Village at Mariner's Point , East Haven, Conn. - Best Memory Care
- The Village at South Farms, Middletown, Conn. - Best Assisted Living
- The Village at Willow Crossings, Mansfield, Mass. - Best Assisted Living
"For 25 years, Benchmark communities have set the standard for senior care excellence in the Northeast. The U.S. News & World Report designation is special because – once again – it's our residents and their families who are validating the important and successful role Benchmark associates play in their lives," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark, New England's largest senior living provider with 63 communities throughout the Northeast.
Benchmark communities offer various living experiences, including for those who are completely independent. Independent living or independent assisted living residents who don't require help with daily tasks enjoy maintenance-free apartments with supportive neighbors and a wide-variety of on-site amenities, including chef-prepared meals.
For those who need help with tasks like getting dressed or medication management, Benchmark communities offer senior assisted living and memory care assisted living. Residents benefit from a safer, engaging environment, supportive living services like concierge services and housekeeping, a wide range of daily programs tailored to their interests and transportation to local appointments and events.
For those with Alzheimer's and dementia, Benchmark communities offer an award-winning Mind & Memory Care program. Assisted living with memory care residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Carefully created living environments, cognitively stimulating programs and comfortable neighborhoods with purposeful amenities help those with memory loss find joy in each new day.
Benchmark Senior Living is also a respite care provider for seniors who need temporary assistance, such as help recovering from a health incident or overcoming a caregiving gap.
For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
"Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."
For more information about the U.S. News Best Senior Living program or to review each community's profile, visit http://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living.
