AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1997, Benchmark Research has opened eight research sites in Texas, Louisiana, and California and developed a track record of safety and expertise, conducting more than 1,000 trials to study vaccines with over 45,000 participants. With these clinical trial participants, the company has made a substantial impact on vaccine development and the future health of communities throughout the country.
The three sites the company is celebrating are New Orleans - North Shore, Los Angeles, and San Antonio. According to Benchmark, these sites have all endured unexpected challenges such as hurricanes and opening in the midst of a pandemic but even so, they have greatly succeeded in their studies and developed a reputation for excellence.
Before Benchmark opened their New Orleans - North Shore site location they opened their first Louisiana site in Metairie in January of 2005, expanding to North Shore in October of 2019 and serving primarily pediatric populations. In less than 3 years, the site has enrolled over 555 participants. The Principal Investigators are Dr. Sherry Casey, Pediatrician and Dr. Rick Casey, Pulmonologist who primarily focuses on in patient studies.This clinic was chosen to participate in helping combat the pandemic by conducting trials to test the Medicago vaccine known as the "plant based vaccine" aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the site endured the challenges brought by Hurricane Ida, during this time the inspiring staff at NOLA North Shore came together as they did during the pandemic and showed tremendous dedication to their work and patients. Since it's opening, the staff at the site have been recognized for their capabilities and expertise, recently Site Director Kim Harper spoke with Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development to offer insight on the burden that sites encounter when trying to execute complex and demanding protocols.
In October 2020, the company opened their 1st site within Los Angeles, named Benchmark SoCal. Located in the central area of 11 Urgent Cares with access to over 100,000 patients in the San Bernardino district, Benchmark SoCal was quickly recognized for its integrity since opening, having been awarded 2 Coronavirus studies and two diagnostic studies within the first month. The Principal Investigator for this location is Dr. Brian Bearie who has over 21 years of experience in the medical field and has served as Principal Investigator on over 21 Research Studies. This month the site expanded their current office space and will now have a new conference room for site initiation visits.
In 2021, Benchmark celebrated their newest site in San Antonio, making this their fourth site in Texas. The clinic, focused on conducting pediatric vaccine studies, is headed up by Olutola O. Adetona, M.D., M.P.H., who, during his career, has worked on 22 pediatric clinical research studies. Dr. Adetona has practiced in San Antonio for a dozen years and earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, where he did his residency in Pediatrics.
