AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The success of Benchmark Research may best be shown by the way the US government trusted them during unprecedented circumstances. Their unique knowledge, expertise and skill set made them the ideal partners for Operation Warp Speed. Their ability to deliver results quickly and effectively has been vital to saving lives across the country before COVID and now more than ever." - Global Health and Pharma
Benchmark Research's superior team of motivated and focused investigators have experience in a wide range of therapeutic areas such as COVID-19, acute care, allergy, general medicine, obesity, smoking cessation, vaccines, and women's health. Benchmark is committed to patient centricity and offers decentralized methodologies to meet the study demands both in timelines and accessibility. Benchmark's knowledgeable investigators, who are highly trained in GCP and FDA regulations, enthusiastically embrace clinical research and the opportunities that new therapies bring to patients and the world.
The Benchmark Research team are always looking to the next big venture. One of which is M.A.C.R.O. (Minorities Advancing Clinical Research Operation), this revolves around bringing more minorities into clinical trials by advocating for diversity and equity in the field. Benchmark is committed to promoting honesty and transparency about clinical research, and through this initiative Benchmark hopes to encourage collaboration and trust between researchers and underrepresented communities.
"We are honored to be receiving this award acknowledging Benchmark Research's contributions in helping bring life-changing vaccines to patients more quickly and with the highest standards of quality. This honor recognizes the work that we do, and the expertise of our dedicated employees, who are experts and leaders in the field. We have been fortunate to be part of conducting such critically important trials the past year and we are committed to continuing our standard of excellence in all that we do." - Benchmark Research CEO, Mark Lacy
Benchmark Research is a world renowned clinical research company that specializes in vaccine research. Also, a partner of VaxCorps and HyperCore International, therapeutically diverse networks composed of highly experienced, geographically diverse clinical research centres. Since the company's founding in 1997, the firm has developed a track record of safety and expertise; the Benchmark team has conducted more than 1,000 trials with 45,000+ participants in partnership with the private and public sectors at clinics located in California, Louisiana and Texas. For more information, visit: http://www.benchmarkresearch.net
Media Contact
Madelyn Rascoe, Benchmark Research, +1 2547171274, madelynrascoe@benchmarkresearch.net
SOURCE Benchmark Research