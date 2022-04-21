Marketing Campaign Illustrates the Power of New England's Largest Senior Living Provider's Mission of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection
WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Benchmark Senior Living, New England's largest senior living provider with 63 independent living, assisted living, memory care assisted living and continuing care retirement communities throughout the Northeast, announces the debut of a bold new advertising campaign. The campaign, entitled Where You Connect, Engage and Belong is designed to raise awareness of the current realities of many seniors who live isolated at home while highlighting the countless experiences Benchmark residents can enjoy with their friends and the many fulfilling relationships that can be found at a Benchmark community.
"Through the campaign, we offer a window into life at Benchmark communities, and the special moments residents share with friends, neighbors and Benchmark associates. We highlight the many social opportunities that residents of our communities realize that those living at home don't have access to," says Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "The advertising also speaks directly to spouses, sons, daughters, siblings and others who want to spend precious time with their loved ones and leave the often-overwhelming tasks of caregiving to us."
Benchmark communities' meaningful and rewarding experiences are made possible thanks to dedicated associates who are hired for heart and trained for skill. Associates are committed to nurturing residents' passions, connections and enhancing their quality of life with personalized programs that keep them connected to who and what matters most in their life.
The daily experiences Benchmark residents enjoy are bolstered by the communities' signature programs, including Something in Common. With Something in Common, upon moving in, residents are interviewed by Benchmark associates to get to know them so they can help connect residents to neighbors who have shared backgrounds and interests.
The Where You Connect, Engage and Belong campaign, developed by Benchmark's advertising agency of record, The Fantastical, depicts authentic side-by-side scenarios commonly experienced by many seniors who live at home compared to seniors and their family members who choose a Benchmark community. It illustrates examples, such as residents who go from eating meals or spending time alone to enjoying meals and activities with friends surrounded by laughter and enjoyment. It also illustrates the full and meaningful relationships seniors and their loved ones can have when loved ones are no longer playing the role of caregiver.
Where You Engage, Connect and Belong launched today in major newspapers, online and social media.
The Fantastical is an award-winning Boston-based branding consultancy and full-service advertising agency focusing on research, strategy, digital/social and traditional content creation, media planning and buying for consumer and B2B clients. Other brands the agency has worked with include MassMutual, TripAdvisor, Sam Adams, MINDBODY, Panera Bread, J Jill, iRobot and White Elephant Resorts.
Benchmark senior assisted living communities offering independent assisted living and assisted living with memory care are located throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Maine and Vermont. Benchmark Senior Living is also a respite care provider. Click here to learn more.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 63 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 14 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.
Media Contact
Carol Arnold, Arnold Communications, 1 6035020469, carol@arnoldcomm.com
SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living