BEDFORD, N.H., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arbors of Bedford, a Benchmark Senior Living Mind & Memory Care community, today announced that Union Leader readers have selected them as the best assisted living community and one the best over 55 communities in the Manchester area. For the past nine years, the awards program has recognized readers' favorite businesses, including lifestyle providers, shops, restaurants, venues, services and attractions.
"Awards always mean a lot to us but especially now given the challenges over the past year," said Peter Touborg, executive director of The Arbors of Bedford. "Our team defines the Benchmark value of being Called to Care. They have worked incredibly hard to provide safety and security for our residents, and we couldn't be more grateful to have our dedication validated by the great families and others we are so fortunate to serve."
The Arbors is a memory care community in Bedford, NH and a respite care provider offering care and programs for those with Alzheimer's and dementia. They are the only community in the Manchester area devoted exclusively to addressing the unique needs of those with memory impairment.
Benchmark Mind & Memory Care works to evoke positive emotions in those with brain disorders and meaningful human connections with residents and their families. Dedicated care providers regularly attend quality trainings, including Benchmark's nationally award-winning associate and resident communication program, Connect First. Research-based, therapeutic experiences, sensory dining and specially designed living spaces that support cognitive function, emotional health and overall wellness are provided. Care and experiences are offered in a secure, assisted living setting, so residents have enhanced freedom and independence.
The Arbors is one of 11 dedicated memory care assisted living communities throughout the Northeast owned and operated by Benchmark and is one of three in New Hampshire.
For more information, visit https://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/senior-living/nh/bedford/the-arbors-of-bedford.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care options in 63 communities and across seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Benchmark is one of only two companies to be named to The Boston Globe's Top Place to Work all 13 years that the honor has been given. Throughout its history, Benchmark has continually been recognized as a top workplace. The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for two straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list each of the two years that the magazine published the list.
