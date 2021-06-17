PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capitol Ridge at Providence, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, today announced Three Best Rated® has selected them as a top assisted living community in Providence. The community was evaluated using a 50-point inspection and awarded as a Three Best Rated Best Business of 2021.
Fourteen assisted living communities in Providence were graded, and only three were recognized as being the best. Capitol Ridge is now among an elite group providing high-quality senior assisted living, assisted living with memory care on-campus and a respite care provider offering short-term support.
"Our residents and their family members frequently validate the outstanding care and connections they receive, but it's always wonderful to receive outside recognition," said Tristi Delaroca, executive director of Capitol Ridge. "Our staff who are Called to Care are truly the heart of our community. It's their constant nurturing and desire to be the best that really fuels the outstanding experiences we provide."
The community was scored using several criteria, including customer reviews, business history, services provided, resident, family member and employee satisfaction, trust, cost and overall excellence.
Capitol Ridge at Providence is owned by Massachusetts-based Benchmark Senior Living, one of the most trusted providers. Last year, 87% of Benchmark's residents and families indicated their satisfaction was as high or higher than it ever was.
Capitol Ridge is located in Providence with views of the historic State House and close proximity to a variety of attractions. The community is known for its spacious, park-like campus featuring a wide range of amenities, including outdoor seasonal terrace dining and courtyards, gardening beds and programs, a pub and wellness center. They also offer access to on-site care providers, close coordination with external providers and comprehensive activities and programs throughout the day to help residents age well.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care options in 63 communities and across seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Benchmark is one of only two companies to be named to The Boston Globe's Top Place to Work all 13 years that the honor has been given. Throughout its history, Benchmark has continually been recognized as a top workplace. The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for two straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list each of the two years that the magazine published the list.
