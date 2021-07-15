PETALUMA, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arrow Benefits Group (ABG), one of the largest benefits firms in the North Bay, announces the addition of six new members to their team. ABG, a full-service benefits brokerage and consulting firm, has been providing employee benefits and human capital management solutions for over 40 years. "As we continue our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, we are pleased to welcome bright new talent to further strengthen the expertise that has established us as a leader in the industry. Attracting respected colleagues to join Arrow is one of the secrets to our success - our people are what make all the difference to our clients and community," says CEO & Managing Principal Joe Genovese. The client services team partners with clients to listen, learn and custom build solutions. To learn more and for straight answers to employee benefits call 707-992-3780 or visit: http://www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com
Meet our new team members:
Sara Boden | Account Executive
With over 15 years' experience in the benefits industry, Boden has worked at a North Bay property casualty broker as Account Manager in employee benefits and spent nine years with Kaiser Permanente as a team manager. Boden is a client advocate and her commitment to guiding clients and providing excellent service is what drives her passion.
Becky O'Hara | Account Manager
O'Hara is passionate about helping clients choose the best options in terms of healthcare for their companies, and making sure they understand what they're enrolling in. She brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience to the ABG team. "I chose to join Arrow because they have a heavy focus on employee benefits. Arrow has so many wonderful tools to help the clients which makes my job much easier," she says.
Cori McCoy | Account Manager
McCoy was in the HR profession for 15 years prior to her last 12 years in insurance, so she understands what it is like to be on the other side of the desk, and is able to answer both HR and insurance questions. "I'd heard wonderful things about Arrow when they were a competitor. I also heard great things from employees. I like the fact that they are a benefits organization and not a department in a P&C agency. All of the tools, resources, and support are focused on benefits," says McCoy.
Agid Velasquez | Digital Services Manager
Velasquez began his journey in the insurance world in 2015 as a Web Project Coordinator for a North Bay property casualty broker, implementing technology and digital platforms to better serve clients and streamline internal processes. He developed his deep understanding of benefits administration platforms, insurance practices and procedures, and joined ABG in 2021 as the Digital Services Manager, where he is working to use his cutting-edge knowledge and experience to merge insurance and technology and advance Arrow as a 21st Century brokerage firm.
Alise Hennager | Associate Account Manager
Alise joined ABG in 2021 as an Associate Account Manager. Previously, she worked at ProCo Insurance Services in customer service and later in property and casualty. She was attracted to the supportive management and positive company culture in place at Arrow. Hennager is a native of the Bay Area - she grew up in Half Moon Bay and graduated from Skyline College with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts.
Chelsea Parks | Associate Account Manager
Beginning her career in employee benefits assisting with membership, eligibility, and claims issues, Parks has a wealth of knowledge in the industry. She knows how to best navigate the carriers to obtain the desired results and uses this knowledge to assist with quoting and renewals. She's moved into an account management position specializing in both large and small group benefits. After a short break from the benefits world to be with her newborn daughter, Parks joined Arrow in 2021.
Follow Arrow:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/arrow-benefits-group/
https://twitter.com/ArrowBenefits
Media Contact
Jenny Kaplan, JKaplan Communications, +1 (707) 578-1336, kaplan@jkaplanpr.com
SOURCE Arrow Benefits Group