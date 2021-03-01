PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 8 article on Femina reports on the various ways to prevent fine lines and wrinkles from developing on the face. The article includes tips such as wearing sunscreen at all times, moisturizing daily, and using retinol serums. The article also notes that anti-aging treatments in clinics are a safe and effective solution for treating fine lines. And while these certified procedures could come with an expensive price tag, the article says opting for cheaper services is not recommended as the quality of the treatment could be compromised. Southern California-based Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that although it is necessary to take care of one's skin daily, when it comes to preventing and reducing symptoms of aging, it's important to stick with experienced medical professionals.
Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that fine lines and wrinkles can appear due to a number of reasons: excessive sun exposure, genetics, health, stress, age, and more. At-home skincare routines and over-the-counter products can only do so much in treating or keeping these tell-tale signs of aging at bay, the institute says. It adds that the most common treatments for both preventing and reducing facial wrinkles and lines are injectables like Botox and fillers—which are popular for a reason: they work.
From young millennials to older boomers, individuals of all ages rely on these nonsurgical facial treatments for a more youthful appearance. Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that for younger individuals, though they might not currently be experiencing signs of aging, they want to maintain their fresh look and skin for as long as possible through "pre-juvenation" treatments rather than fixing the problems later after they develop. As for the older crowd, the Pasadena clinic says that volumizing skin where fine lines have formed and adding collagen through fillers and injections plumps sagging facial skin for a revitalized and more youthful look. Of course, for those seeking more dramatic and permanent solutions, a facelift remains one of the time-tested and effective means of facial rejuvenation.
Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says with so many filler and injectable options to choose from, there is certainly a solution for every individual's customized needs. The clinic notes that these treatments are noninvasive and can be completed in a doctor's office in as little time as a lunch break. With no downtime required for recovery, the institute says it's the perfect solution for ensuring that individuals look as young as they feel.
For more information about Southern California-based Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute and its services, call 626-792-4385 or visit its website at https://huntingtonplasticsurgeryinstitute.com/.
