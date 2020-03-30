MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benitec Biopharma Limited (Benitec or the "Company") (ASX: BLT; NASDAQ: BNTC; NASDAQ: BNTCW) today announce that the Supreme Court of Queensland ("Court") has approved the scheme of arrangement to redomicile the Benitec group from Australia to the United States of America.
Benitec has lodged an official copy of the Court orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Once the orders are registered, the scheme will become effective.
Benitec shares have been suspended from trading on ASX from the close of trading on Monday, March 30, 2020 (AEST).
The expected timetable for implementation of the Scheme is set out below:
Event
Date
Share sale facility election due
5.00pm (AEST) on Monday, April 6, 2020
Record Date
5.00pm (AEST) on Monday, April 6, 2020
Implementation date;
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Commencement of dispatch to Scheme shareholders of
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
The above dates are indicative only and subject to change.
About Benitec Biopharma Limited
Benitec Biopharma Limited (ASX: BLT; NASDAQ: BNTC; NASDAQ: BNTCW) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel genetic medicines. The proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration. Based in Melbourne, Australia with laboratories in Hayward, California (USA), and collaborators and licensees around the world, the Company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), and chronic hepatitis B.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any forward-looking statements that may be in this ASX/Nasdaq announcement are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to the difficulties in Benitec's plans to develop and commercialise its product candidates, the timing of the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of patient enrolment and dosing in clinical trials, the timing of expected regulatory filings, the clinical utility and potential attributes and benefits of ddRNAi and Benitec's product candidates, potential future out-licenses and collaborations, the intellectual property position and the ability to procure additional sources of financing. Accordingly, you should not rely on those forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future results.
