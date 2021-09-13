HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benitec Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announced that Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec Biopharma will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The relevant details are outlined below:
Date:
Wednesday, September 13, 2021
Event:
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Time:
7:00 P.M. ET
Link:
Please visit the link above to register for the presentation which will be presented via webcast during the virtual conference. The September 2021 Corporate Presentation is also viewable on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, here: https://ir.benitec.com/company-information/presentations
If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com) to register. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.
About Benitec Biopharma, Inc.
Benitec Biopharma, Inc. ("Benitec" or the "Company") is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration. The Company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD), and Chronic Hepatitis B. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec's website at www.benitec.com.
Forward Looking Statement
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release represent forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Benitec's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of patient enrolment and dosing in clinical trials, the timing of expected regulatory filings, the clinical utility and potential attributes and benefits of ddRNAi and Benitec's product candidates, potential future out-licenses and collaborations, the intellectual property position and the ability to procure additional sources of financing, and other forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners; the acceptance of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; greater than expected expenses; expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Jay A. Morakis
CEO of M Group Strategic Communications (for Benitec Biopharma, Inc.)
Phone: 646-859-5951
Email: jmorakis@mgroupsc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benitec-biopharma-to-present-at-hc-wainwrights-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301375670.html
SOURCE Benitec Biopharma Inc.