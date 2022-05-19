Golf's global ambassador, Gary Player, and Berenberg, the world's second oldest bank, reaffirm their commitment to fighting one of the deadliest known cancers
OMAHA, Neb., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ahead of this year's Berenberg Invitational charity tournament, golf legend Gary Player visited the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, the event's beneficiaries, this week to immerse himself in one of the top research and treatment facilities in the world for pancreatic cancer. This renewed partnership will provide additional funding for the Center from monies raised at the event this October.
Player, who is a brand ambassador of Berenberg, the German private and investment bank, first donated funds to cancer research in 1965 after winning the U.S. Open and completing golf's career grand slam, one of only five men to accomplish the feat in the sport's history. This cause has been close to Player's heart for decades – his mother died of cancer when he was 8 years old, and in August 2021, his wife died after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
"I, along with Berenberg, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine leaders, researchers, and clinicians at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, believe pancreatic cancer is a curable disease," said Player. "Especially after my wife's passing, it was important for me to dedicate my time and energy to support all the doctors, scientists and researchers in their quest to find a cure and eradicate a disease that has taken so many lives."
The UNMC partnership with Berenberg has already resulted in research innovation funding from the Berenberg Invitational, a charity golf event that raised $700,000 in 2021. As a result of the support from Berenberg, the Buffett Cancer Center will aim to explore new medical concepts that may lead to novel findings for drug discovery, development of biomarkers and a better understanding of the genomic complexities of pancreatic cancer.
"Our efforts in early detection and treatment of the disease will be the initial key area of focus from the funding support from Berenberg," said Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, Chancellor of UNMC. "In time and as more resources are available, it will provide support for novel clinical trial initiatives in immunotherapies, and if theories are validated, will help create a direct path to more effective therapies for treating pancreatic cancer."
According to UNMC, pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal and aggressive types of cancer in existence and is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States with approximately 62,000 new cases anticipated in 2022 (170 per day). The overall five-year survival rate for patients with pancreatic cancer is 5.1 percent, and for those whose cancer has spread to other organs, survival rate drops to 1.8 percent.
Berenberg has successfully invested in the biotech space and secured IPO funding for several companies in the U.S. including AbCellera, BioNTech and ATAI Life Sciences, among others.
The bank employs a highly regarded healthcare/biotech research team and is a continuously top-ranked mid cap research and sales house.
"The biotech space is one where Berenberg has shown its commitment to supporting innovative companies that will make a difference in countless lives around the world," said Hendrik Riehmer, Managing Partner of Berenberg. "The synergy between Berenberg and UNMC and Nebraska Medicine's efforts aligned perfectly, which is why we selected them as beneficiaries of the Berenberg Invitational. We are proud to play a small part in their ground-breaking advancements in medicine."
The 2022 Berenberg Invitational is scheduled for October at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, New York. Last year's participants included golf professionals Gary Player, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Mark O'Meara, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Trevor Immelman, John Daly, Cristie Kerr, Justin Leonard and Paige Spiranac.
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER AND NEBRASKA MEDICINE
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine partner to provide exceptional patient care combined with innovative research and education. The academic medical center's mission is to improve the health of Nebraskans through premier educational programs, innovative research, high-quality patient care and outreach to underserved populations. At the $323 million Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center -- a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center that opened in June 2017 – UNMC and Nebraska Medicine's internationally recognized researchers and clinicians provide the most current and innovative treatment options to all patients through the integration of cutting-edge cancer research into state-of-the-art care.
ABOUT BERENBERG
Founded in 1590, Berenberg is one of Europe's leading privately owned banks today with its Wealth and Asset Management, Investment Bank and Corporate Banking divisions. Headquartered in Hamburg and led by managing partners, Berenberg maintains a strong presence in the financial centers of Frankfurt, London and New York.
