FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, today announced a new collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim around understanding the multifaceted nature of the spectrum of inflammatory diseases and seeks to unravel the associated biological drivers.
The pilot program with Boehringer Ingelheim will work to reveal novel insights into the complexities of various inflammatory diseases. The potential outcomes of this partnership could lead to a broader understanding of the etiology of potential candidate biomarkers. BERG has previously collaborated with multiple pharmaceutical companies and applied its Interrogative Biology® platform to diverse datasets to address major clinical unmet needs.
"We're excited to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim, which will combine Boehringer Ingelheim's translational medicine and biomarker expertise with BERG's next generation AI-driven, patient-biology capability," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our intent is for BERG's Interrogative Biology® platform to enable the discovery of biomarkers that will revolutionize how to diagnose and treat patients with inflammatory diseases.
About BERG
BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology® approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.
