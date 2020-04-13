FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, has been awarded a spot in Frost & Sullivan's first-ever Frost Radar™ AI in Drug Discovery report in the pharmaceutical industry. In a field of more than 50 global industry participants, Frost & Sullivan identified BERG and 15 other companies focused on artificial intelligence for drug discovery in their Frost Radar™ report.
Frost & Sullivan's decision to recognize BERG as a biotech pioneer is based on its strong innovation trajectory, sustained growth over the last decade and being one of the first companies to develop corporate partnerships in this application. BERG's capabilities also uniquely position the company to apply AI technologies to patient data to better understand the biological drivers of disease. This recognition serves as a reflection of BERG's ongoing mission AI technology to improve patient care.
"BERG has a strong portfolio that showcases its technology capability and has made significant developments in recent years," said Amol Jadhav, PH.D Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "Their inventive research efforts, understanding of diagnostics and drug development combined with the AI-powered approach have put them at the forefront of precision medicine."
Frost & Sullivan identified BERG as a Visionary in AI drug discovery for a number of reasons:
- Innovative growth and early adoption of AI analytics has led BERG to powerful partnerships with AstraZeneca, Sanofi Pasteur, Genomics England and the DoD, where various projects from compound discovery to diagnostics and analytics to the development of medication adherence algorithms were completed
- The development of the proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, that utilizes patient health data to identify areas where treatment could be introduced and identifying drug targets
- A healthy pipeline in clinical study developments, and currently in phase of clinical validation of its biomarker panel for oncology diagnosis and prognosis in Prostate, Pancreatic Cancer and Parkinson's disease
- An expansive portfolio of scientific publications, with over 650 issued in addition to being a leader among its competitors in pending patents.
"We believe BERG's recognition in Frost and Sullivan's Frost Radar™ report is a true testament to our continued commitment to be at the forefront of drug discovery around the world, said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are truly honored to have received this recognition and remain committed to working with our partners to identify what's next across multiple sectors including oncology, neurology and rare diseases."
About BERG
BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.
About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
