BerGenBio Meets Efficacy Endpoint For First Stage Of Phase II Trial With AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib in Combination With Keytruda® in NSCLC Patients Progressing on Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

- First stage clinical efficacy endpoint met for the Phase II trial cohort evaluating selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib in combination with Keytruda® in patients with advanced NSCLC who have failed checkpoint inhibitor therapy - Criteria were met for expansion of this cohort to a second stage