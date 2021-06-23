PITTSFIELD, Mass., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William C. O'Donnell, DMD, PC and his team at Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics are excited to announce the redesign of their website at https://www.berkshireintegrativeorthodontics.com.
As an orthodontic practice known for embracing state-of-the-art technologies like digital orthodontics and cone beam CT scanners, it's fitting that the new Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics website is designed with an advanced Hybrid-Responsive™ layout. Now, patients and their parents can find all of the information they need about their orthodontic conditions and treatments, upcoming appointments, and braces care.
Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics is popular locally for its Berkshire Clear Align system, which offers clear aligner therapy that is more affordable than competitors, with better technology and faster speed. Berkshire Clear Align is ideal for patients who need minor adjustments and prefer a discreet treatment option. Costs are more than 50 percent less than the leading national aligner brand, and aligners are made with Zendura FLX, a material recognized for its superior comfort and fit.
The new website was created with usability in mind and features a streamlined design with intuitive menu options and navigation. A cutting-edge responsive interface means that patients can interact with the practice more easily, whether they're at home, at work, or on-the-go. The hybrid design adapts to whatever device it's being viewed on, rendering as a traditional website on desktop and laptop computers and with an app-like interface on smartphones and tablets.
The ultimate goal of the redesigned Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics website is to build a helpful resource for both current and potential patients. The new website offers a wealth of information about orthodontics, along with FAQs, tips for orthodontic emergencies, patient forms, and appointment requests.
About William C. O'Donnell, DMD, PC
Dr. William C. O'Donnell earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Boston University School of Graduate Dentistry. He then completed an advanced degree in the specialty of orthodontics, also at Boston University. Dr. O'Donnell is an active member of a number of professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontics, Academy of Laser Dentistry, and American Academy of Sleep Medicine, among others.
About Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics
Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics provides orthodontic care for the whole family, with a focus on facial esthetics and airway optimization to improve breathing. Services include conventional orthodontics, airway orthodontics, MyoBrace, early orthodontics, and clear aligner treatment. To learn about the practice or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.berkshireintegrativeorthodontics.com, or call 413-443-0703 to schedule an appointment at their office: 262 South St., Pittsfield, MA 02201.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, rober@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics